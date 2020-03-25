La oración conjunta más grande del mundo contra la pandemia de coronavirus

Millones de judíos y líderes de rabinos de Israel y de todo el mundo se unirán hoy en oración, (4.30 pm hora de Israel) para detener el coronavirus Hoy, miércoles, la noche de Rosh Chodesh Nissan, 25 de Adar, 4:30 p.m. (hora de Israel), millones de judíos de Israel y de todo el mundo participarán en la oración conjunta más grande jamás realizada para detener el Coronavirus que en un corto Durante un período de tiempo, cientos de miles han contraído el virus que ya causó la muerte de decenas de miles en el mundo, y en el último día se aceleró y se propagó rápidamente en Israel. Por lo tanto, todos los judíos en la Tierra de Israel y la Diáspora se unirán y rezarán para detener esta horrible pandemia, y rezarán por la salud del mundo, cada persona por separado en su hogar, pero toda la nación rezará unida.

The prayer will be led by the Chief Rabbis of Israel, Rabbi David Lau and Rabbi Yitzchak Yosef. Additional leading Rabbi’s will also take part together with the heads of Jewish communities in Israel and around the world, including the Chief Rabbi of France - Rabbi Chaim Korsia, Rome\'s chief Rabbi - Rabbi Rocardo Di Segano, Beijing\'s chief Rabbi - Rabbi Shimon Frondelich, the head of the New York Yeshurun Congregation - Rabbi Haskel Lookstein, chief Rabbi of Rio De Janeiro - Rabbi Netanel Tzipel, chief Rabbi of Safed, Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, Rabbi Ephraim Goldberg, chief Rabbi of the Boca Raton Florida community, Rabbi Menachem Genack - Head of OU Kashrut and head of the Shomrei Emunah community in Englewood, NJ, Rabbi Elazar Maskin, Rabbi of the YICC community in Los Angeles, Rabbi Heshy Billet, the Young Israel community in Woodmere, New York, Rabbi Avi Berman - CEO OU Israel, Rabbi Arie Matanky, head of the Ida Crown Jewish Academy in Chicago, Rabbi Moshe Hauer, Designated CEO of the OU and Rabbi of the Bnai Yaakov Shaari Zion community in Baltimore, Rabbi Daniel Korobkin - Chairman of the RCA and head of the Abraham Joseph Community in Toronto, Rabbi Shalom Baum - Rabbi of the Keter Torah community in Teaneck, NJ,

Rabbi Dr. Zvi Hirsch Weinreb - Honorary EVP emeritus of the OU.

