Marcha del Orgullo Gay en Tel Aviv

Parece que el corona fue un sueño ya pasado, aunque haya vuelto la obligatoriedad de llevar máscara en espacios cerrados. Esta marcha es un hito histórico, se vuelve a antes del 2020. Con mucho orgullo, las calles de Tel Aviv muestran a una ciudad que exhibe su diversidad con alegría, una bofetada en la cara a quienes critican los derechos humanos en Israel. Esta marcha es un símbolo de cómo se vive en libertad y con diversidad en Israel. Que los valores de la libertad y la democracia sean un ejemplo a seguir en Medio Oriente y en el mundo entero. 

Janet Rudman
(25 Junio 2021 , 11:54)

